NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Barry D Wedding and Sara R Wedding, Spouses Married To Each Other Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgage, as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns Dated: February 28, 2019 Recorded: March 1, 2019 Kandiyohi County Recorder Document No. 656885 Assigned To: Freedom Mortgage Corporation Dated: December 13, 2022 Recorded: December 14, 2022 Kandiyohi County Recorder Document No. 692124 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100073900000112749 Lender or Broker: Bremer Bank, National Association Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage Mortgage Originator: Bremer Bank, National Association LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Fryeville, according to the map or plat thereof on file or of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 221500040 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 3041 Highway 12 E Willmar, MN 56201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $125,909.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $135,316.89 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 4, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 2201 NE 23rd, Suite 101, Willmar, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is November 4, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: February 28, 2023 Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN21287. (March 8, 15, 22 & 29; April 5 & 12, 2023) 200855