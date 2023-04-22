NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 20, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $113,715.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Frank O. Hanson, a single person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on September 24, 2007 as Document Number 555632 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency by assignment recorded on July 9, 2008 as Document Number 563599 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 13, Block 76, First Addition to Town (now City) of Willmar, according to the map or plat thereof on file or of record in the Office of the county Recorder in and for Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 607 11TH ST SW, WILLMAR, MN 56201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $85,706.59 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 95-006-2850 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on October 26, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: February 27, 2023 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0158-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 7, 2023. Dated: April 19, 2023 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0158-FC01) (April 22, 2023) 215936