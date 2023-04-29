NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 20, 2018 MORTGAGOR: Joel Otto and Candace Otto, husband and wife and Todd A. Otto and Sandra J. Otto, husband and wife. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage ElectÀ onic Regislration Systems, Inc, as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 25, 2018 Kandiy• ohl County Recorder, Document No. 652153. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: BankUnited, N.A. Dated January 20, 2022 Recorded January 21. 2022, as Document No. 684689. TRANSACTION AGENTr Mortgage Eleolronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENrs MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1006037- 9000510300-2 LENDER OR BROKER ANO MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 504 26th Avenue Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201 TAX PARCEL 1.D. #: 956830640 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 14, Block 5, Portland Acres Third Addition to the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesola COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Ka diyohi ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $123,626.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $150,225.39 ThaJ prior lo Iha commencement of this ,nortgage ‘foreclosure proceedIng Mortgagee/Assi11nee ot Mortgagee compiled wilh all notice requiren,ents -as required by stal]Jte: Thal no-action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereat. PURSUANT to the power of sale conlalned m said mortgage, the above dasonbed property wllrbe said by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE ANO TIME OF SALE: December 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar. MN to pay the debl lhen secured by said Mortgage, and laxes, If any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, lncfudll 11.J attor neys- lees, allowed b law subjecl to redemption within six (y 6) months from lhe date of sald sale by the mort agor(s), their person.al representafltives or ru;slgns unless reduced to Five (5) weekS under MN Stal. \TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by’ law, the dale on or before which lhe mortgagor(s) must vaosle the property if the mortgage Is not rein stated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under sactlorr 580.23 Is 11 :59 ·p.m. on June 6, 2023, unless thal dale falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redempllot) period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPEflTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: September 28, 2022 BankUnited, N.A. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant lo the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is poslponed until January 31, 2023, at f 10:00 AM at the Sherif s Ollice, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: December 20, 2022 B_ankUnited, N.A. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, VVEINGARD!=.N, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85-22-003916 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: February 1 , 2023 BankUnited, N.A. Mortgagee/Assignee ol Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P,L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85-22-003916 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Feb 8, 2023) 189386 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the forego ing foreclosure sale ls .Postponed until April 25, 2023, al 10:00 AM at the Sheriffs Otfice. Law Einforcemen! Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: March 16, 2023 BankUnited, N.A. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85-22-003916 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (April 1, 2023) NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: April 25, 2023 BankUnited, N.A. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85-22-003916 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (April 29, 2023)