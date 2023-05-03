NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 8, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $135,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Garth Anthony Ninow, a married man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Plains Commerce Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on July 16, 2019 as Document Number 659652; as modified of record by Document recorded on June 20, 2022 as Document Number 688195 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded on March 9, 2022 as Document Number 685812 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 10 and the N 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 69, First Addition to the Village (now City) of Atwater, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 505 4TH ST S, ATWATER, MN 56209 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $157,497.86 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Plains Commerce Bank RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 40-150-0910 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1005210-0808040327-3 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: April 25, 2023 NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Sung Woo Hong, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0335-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (May 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 219644