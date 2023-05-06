NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 28, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $123,290.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Joshua G. Meyer, a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Bank of the North DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on February 1, 2016 as Document Number 632881 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC by assignment recorded on January 27, 2020 as Document Number 664042 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded on March 15, 2021 as Document Number 675672 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North One Hundred Twenty-nine and two tenths (N 129.2) feet of the South Five Hundred Ninety-two and eight tenths (S 592.8) feet of the West One Hundred Ninety (W 190) feet of the East Seven Hundred Fifty-two and five tenths (E 752.5) feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Two (2), Township One Hundred Nineteen (119) Range Thirty-three (33), Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 406 2ND ST N, ATWATER, MN 56209 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $141,716.37 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Bank of the North RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Flagstar Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 40-902-0160 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1011784-0000008587-2 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 28, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: April 27, 2023 LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-1327-FC02) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (May 6, 13, 20 & 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 220886