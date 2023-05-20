NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 15, 2009 MORTGAGOR: Kelly A Rooney fka Kelly A. Syverson, a married woman and Allen K. Rooney, a married man, wife and husband. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 22, 2009 Kandiyohi County Recorder, Document No. 578296. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Dated April 21, 2021 Recorded April 21, 2021, as Document No. 676750. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100020000574627497 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: PHH Mortgage Corporation RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 23508 County Road 1 Northwest, Sunburg, MN 56289 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 28-026-0030 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE1/4 NE1/4) lying Easterly of County Ditch No. 29, excepting therefrom the North 208.71 feet of the East 208.71 feet thereof, of Section 26, Township 122, Range 36, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $73,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $62,738.47 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: January 27, 2023 NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 164 - 22-005671 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until May 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: April 5, 2023 NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 164-22-005671 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: May 17, 2023 NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 164-22-005671 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (May 20, 2023) 225440