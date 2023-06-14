NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Priscilla Moreno, a single person Mortgagee: CO-OP Credit Union of Montevideo Dated: September 30, 2020 Recorded: October 6, 2020 Kandiyohi County Recorder Document No. 670707 Assigned To: Servion, Inc. Dated: September 30, 2020 Recorded: October 6, 2020 Kandiyohi County Recorder Document No. 670708 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Lender or Broker: CO-OP Credit Union of Montevideo Residential Mortgage Servicer: Servion, Inc. Mortgage Originator: CO-OP Credit Union of Montevideo LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 10 and the West 10 feet of Lot 11, Block l, Third Eastern Addition to the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 95-810-0120 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 613 Mary Ave SE Willmar, MN 56201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $136,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $139,870.62 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 10, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 2201 NE 23rd, Suite 101, Willmar, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: June 5, 2023 Servion, Inc., Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Servion, Inc., Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN11327. (June 14, 21, & 28; July 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 233147