NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 20, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $287,400.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Allen M. Paulson and Becky Paulson, spouses married to each other MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on September 26, 2017 as Document Number 645703; as reformed by Court Order recorded on March 22, 2023 as Document Number 693639 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on July 29, 2021 as Document Number 679653 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7, Block One, Chadwick Estates as shown on the record plat entitled CHADWICK ESTATES, on file in the office of the Kandiyohi County Recorder, described as follows: and That part of Lot 6, Block One, Chadwick Estates as shown on the record plat entitled CHADWICK ESTATES, on file in the office of the Kandiyohi County Recorder, described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of said Lot 6; thence on a geodetic bearing of North 89 degrees 25 minutes 33 seconds East, along the south line of said record plat entitled CHADWICK ESTATES, a distance of 216.33 feet to the Southeast comer of said Lot 6, which also is the point of beginning of the land to described; thence on bearing of North 17 degrees 05 minutes 47 seconds East a distance of 91.37 feet; thence on a bearing of North 32 degrees 58 minutes 09 seconds East a distance of 224.73 feet to easterly corner of said Lot 6; thence on a bearing of South 28 degrees 23 minutes 56 seconds West, along the southeasterly boundary line of said Lot 6, a distance of 313.61 feet to the point of beginning. Kandiyohi County, Minnesota STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 219 57TH AVE NE , WILLMAR, MN 56201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $321,520.93 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 13-075-0070 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1003502-9100954274-6 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 7, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: April 13, 2023 FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-0323-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2024. Dated: June 05, 2023 FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-0323-FC01) NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 29, 2024. Dated: June 23, 2023 FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-0323-FC01) (June 28, 2023) 237346