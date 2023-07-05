NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: 06/22/2021 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $494,900.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Terry Lynn Greer and Shamaine Champagne, spouses, married to each other, as joint tenants. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homeowners Financial Group USA, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 06/24/2021 as Doc No. 678594 in the Office of the County Recorder in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. The mortgage was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Planet Home Lending, LLC Assignment dated: 1/11/2023 Assignment recorded: 1/11/2023 Assignment recording information: Doc. 692617 All in the records of the County Recorder in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 18-250-0120 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 12 and 13, Block 1, Elkhorn Dells, according to the map or plat thereof on file or of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. Abstract Property STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 9204 80th St. NE, Spicer, MN 56288 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Homeowners Financial Group USA, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Planet Home Lending, LLC THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $502,859.46 AS OF 05/15/2023. THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota at public auction as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 06/28/2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd St. NE, Willmar, MN 56201 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 12/28/2023, or the next business day if 12/28/2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Publication to begin the week of: 05/03/2023 Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee 925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT The attached referenced sale scheduled for 06/28/2023 is hereby postponed 08/16/2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd St. NE, Willmar, MN 56201. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 02/16/2024 or the next business day if 02/16/2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Dated: 06/20/2023 Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee 925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT The attached referenced sale scheduled for 08/16/2023 is hereby postponed 11/14/2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd St. NE, Willmar, MN 56201. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 05/14/2024 or the next business day if 05/14/2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Dated: 06/22/2023 Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee 925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (July 5, 2023) 239045