NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 15, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $55,300.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Heather A. Gravley, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Heritage Bank N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 15, 2007 as Document Number 552637; as modified of record by document recorded on February 25, 2022 as Document Number 685510 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency by assignment recorded on June 15, 2007 as Document Number 552638 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 2, Section 11, Township 119, Range 35, described as follows: Commencing at a point on the East boundary line of said Lot 2 which point is 190 feet South of the Northeast corner of said Lot 2; thence running in a Westerly direction and parallel with the North boundary line of said Lot 2 a distance of 187 feet; thence running in a Southerly direction and parallel with the East boundary line of said Lot 2 a distance of 85 feet; thence running in an Easterly direction and parallel with the North boundary line of said Lot 2 a distance of 187 feet to the East boundary line of said Lot 2; thence running Northerly on and along the Easterly boundary line of said Lot 2 a distance of 85 feet to the place of beginning, EXCEPTING therefrom any public highway, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1401 LAKELAND DRIVE NE, WILLMAR, MN 56201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $51,990.89 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Heritage Bank N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 95-911-0230 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on March 20, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: July 25, 2023 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.* Sung Woo Hong, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0660-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30; Sept. 6, 2023) 245452