NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FOREC

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: March 16, 2023 BankUnited, N.A. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85-22-003916 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (March 22, 2023) 205412