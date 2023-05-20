NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF WILLMAR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Willmar City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:30 P.M. at the County Board Meeting Room in the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, 2200 23rd St NE, Willmar, Minnesota, regarding an ordinance authorizing the sale of City-owned property. The City proposes to sell real property consisting of 145 acres located on multiple parcels at the former airport west of the City’s industrial park and east of the BNSF Railway “Wye” track to a subsidiary LLC of MB Rail. The parcel of land is proposed for sale is legally described on Exhibit A to the ordinance authorizing the sale on file at City Hall. Following the public hearing, the City Council will consider adopting the ordinance authorizing the sale and approving a purchase agreement with a subsidiary of MB Rail. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views regarding the property sale orally or prior to the meeting in writing. More information can be obtained by contacting Justice Walker, Planning and Development Services Director, by e-mail at jwalker@willmarmn.gov or by phone at (320) 214-5184. (May 20, 2023) 225370