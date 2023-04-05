Notice of Public Hearing for a Map Amend

Notice of Public Hearing for a Map Amendment. Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider a Map Amendment to change Residential District (R-4) to General Business (GB), located on 2nd Street SE, between Olina Ave SE and Willmar Ave SE. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Conference room #1 of the City Office located 333 6th Street SW Willmar, Minnesota. This is a City-initiated Map Amendment, and all people who wish to attend will be allowed to be heard. If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320-214-5184. Relevant documents and information will be available at the Willmar City Hall located at 333 6th St SW Willmar, MN 56201. Thank you. Justice Walker, Director of Development & Planning. City of Willmar (April 5, 2023) 210053