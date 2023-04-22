Notice of Public Hearing for a Text Amen

Notice of Public Hearing for a Text Amendment Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider a Text Amendment to change the front setbacks of the General Business District from 25ft to 5ft. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, in Conference room #1 of the City Office located 333 6th Street SW Willmar, Minnesota. This is an applicant initiated Map Amendment, and all people who wish to attend will be allowed to be heard. If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320-214-5184. Relevant documents and information will be available at the Willmar City Hall located at 333 6th St SW Willmar, MN 56201. Thank you. Justice Walker, Director of Development & Planning. City of Willmar (April 22, 2023) 215376