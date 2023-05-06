NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A VARIANCE Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, May 18th, 2023 at 5:30pm in conference room #1 of the City office located 333 6th Street SW, Willmar MN, to hear reasons for and against a Variance requested by Christianson Bros. Const. Variance is to allow for a 25 feet front setback on the property described as follows: Lot 2 Block One, Woodberry Addition (2508 3rd Ave SE). A full legal description is available, free of charge, at the City of Willmar offices. A variance is being requested from Section 9.D.3.c. of the City of Willmar Zoning Ordinance which establishes the minimum front setback in Residential District (R-2) to be 30 feet for one- and two-family dwellings. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described property are hereby notified of the public hearing. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. The Board of Zoning Appeals agenda can be found on the Calendar on the home page of the City’s website (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. Thank you. Justice Walker Planning and Development Director (May 6, 2023) 221151