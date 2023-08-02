NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A VARIANCE Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, August 17th, 2023 at 6:00pm in conference room #1 of the City office located 333 6th Street SW, Willmar MN, to hear reasons for and against a Variance requested by Daniel Tempel. Variance is to allow for a side/street setback of 6 feet from lot line and 18 feet from the curb. The property is located at 1300 Highway 12 E, Willmar MN. A variance is being requested from Section 9.D.3.c. of the City of Willmar Zoning Ordinance 1060 Section 6.I.5.c which establishes the minimum side/street setback in General Business District (GB) to be 25 feet. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described property are hereby notified of the public hearing. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. All documents pretending this variance are available for review at City Hall offices. The Board of Zoning Appeals agenda can be found on the Calendar on the home page of the City’s website (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012 or gmotta@willmarmn.com (Aug. 2, 2023) 245657