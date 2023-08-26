NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR AN EASEMENT VACATION Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Council Meeting will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 at 6:30pm in the board room health and human services building, located on 2200 23rd Street NE, Willmar MN, to hear reasons for and against an Easement Vacation. Ross Marcus requested the vacation of an easement that is located on his property (parcel 95-498-0010) per the Willmar City Charter requirements of section 9.01 subdivision 4.A., which requires a petition letter to be submitted for review. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described property are hereby notified of the public hearing. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. All documents pretending this variance are available for review at City Hall offices. The Council Meeting agenda can be found on the Calendar on the home page of the City’s website (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012 or gmotta@willmarmn.com (Aug. 26, 2023) 253169