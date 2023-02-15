NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR COLUMBARIUM CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider a Conditional Use Permit to install an exterior columbarium at the 13th Avenue south entrance of Vinje Lutheran Church in compliance with setback and other requirements of the City of Willmar Columbarium Ordinance The Vinje Lutheran Church is located at 1101 Willmar Avenue SW, Willmar MN 56201. It is zoned as R2. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 1st 2023, in Conference room #1 of the City Office located 333 6th Street SW, Willmar, Minnesota. All people who wish to attend and comment may speak at the public hearing. The CUP application and all associated materials are available at City Hall upon request. If you have any questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320-905-0012. Thank you. Justice Walker Planning and Development Director (Feb 15. 2023) 193729