NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING MAP AMENDMENT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider a Zoning Map Amendment to rezone the 702 Litchfield Avenue lot(R-2 to GB). The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 1 st , 2023, in Conference room #1 of the City Office located 333 6 th Street SW, Willmar, Minnesota. All people who wish to attend and comment on the rezone will be allowed to speak. All materials associated with the rezone are available for review at City Hall upon request. If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320-905-0012. Thank you. Justice Walker Planning and Development Director (Feb. 15, 2023) 193770