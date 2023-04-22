NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING TEX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING TEXT AMENDMENT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider an Amendment to change The Ordinance 101060 Section 04: Off-street Parking and Loading. This amendment will consider changing the minimums across Commercial, Industrial, and Multi-Family residential zones. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, in Conference room #1 of the City Office located at 333 6th Street SW Willmar, MN. This is a City-initiated Text Amendment, and the changes will be amended in the Ordinance Text. All people who wish to attend will be allowed to be heard or be represented. If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. Thank you. Justice Walker Planning and Development Director (April 22, 2023) 215382