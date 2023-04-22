NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING TEX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING TEXT AND MAP AMENDMENT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider a Map Amendment to change General Business District (GB) to a new Zoning District called General Business-2 (GB-2), located north Willmar Ave. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, in Conference room #1 of the City Office located at 333 6th Street SW Willmar, MN. This is a City-initiated Map and Text Amendment, and the changes will be amended in the zoning map and the Ordinance Text. All people who wish to attend will be allowed to be heard or be represented. If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. Thank you. Justice Walker Planning and Development Director (April 22, 2023) 215387