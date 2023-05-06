NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING TEX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING TEXT AMENDMENT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider a Text Amendment to change front setback to General Business District (GB) (along the 1st Street, north Willmar Ave). Currently the front setback is 25ft, and the text amendment proposed is to bring the setback to 5ft. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, in Conference room #1 of the City Office located at 333 6th Street SW Willmar, MN. This is an applicant-initiated text Amendment, and the changes will be amended in the zoning Ordinance Text. All people who wish to attend will be allowed to be heard or be represented. If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. Thank you. Justice Walker Planning and Development Director (May 6, 2023) 220903