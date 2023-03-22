NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT CITY OF ATWATER, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Atwater will meet in the council chambers of the Atwater City Hall, 322 Atlantic Avenue, at 7:05 p.m. on Monday April 3, 2023, to consider making improvements on: 1. Minnesota Avenue from the west line of 8th Street N to the west line of 4th Street N and from the east line of 3rd N Street to the west line of Main Street N/CSAH 2 2. Atlantic Avenue W from the west line of 5th Street N to the east line of 4th Street N 3. 5th Street N from the south line of Atlantic Avenue W to the south line of Pleasant Avenue W/Highway 12 4. 6th Street N from the south line of Minnesota Avenue to approximately 160 ft north thereof 5. Lincoln Street N from the south line of Orchard Avenue E to approximately 535 ft north thereof 6. 2nd Street N from the north line of Pleasant Avenue W/Highway 12 to approximately 610 feet north of the north line of Ramsey Avenue W 7. 3 rd Street N from the north line of Pleasant Avenue W/Highway 12 to approximately 765 feet north thereof 8. 4th Street N from the north line of Pleasant Avenue W/Highway 12 to approximately 465 feet north of the north line of Ramsey Avenue W 9. Roosevelt Avenue E from the west line of Main Street N/CSAH 2 to the east line of Garfield Street N 10.Ramsey Avenue W from the west line of 4th Street N to approximately 335 feet east thereof and from the west line of 2nd Street N to the east line of Main Street N/CSAH 2 11.Idaho Avenue W from the west line of Main Street S/County Highway 2 to the west line of 2nd Street S and from the east line of 3rd Street S to the east line of 4th Street S 12.Lincoln Street N from the south line of Atlantic Avenue E to the north line of Pleasant Avenue/Trunk Highway 12 13.Orchard Avenue E from the west line of Lincoln Street N to the east line of Garfield Street N 14.Lincoln Street N from the south line of Orchard Avenue E to approximately 45 feet south thereof by the construction of sanitary sewer, watermain, concrete curb and gutter, and bituminous pavement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, sections 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvements consists of all properties abutting the improvements. The estimated cost of the improvements is approximately $8,635,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons desiring to be heard with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting. Goldie Smith City Clerk (March 22 & 29, 2023) 205168