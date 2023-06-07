NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Mid-Minneso

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Mid-Minnesota Development Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 5:00 pm, at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building (located at 2200 23 rd Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201) in the building’s lower-level Multipurpose Room. The purpose of this public hearing is to officially adopt the Fiscal Year 2024 budget (July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024) and to consider any increase in the levy of MMDC’s ad valorem tax, within limitations set by state statute (limited to 3% increase) and which would not be received in full or used until the Fiscal Year 2025 budget is effective. Additionally, the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission will convene from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. This meeting will recess at 5:00 p.m. to accommodate the aforementioned public hearing and will reconvene after the conclusion of that hearing. This meeting will include the introduction of any new MMDC Commissioners, regular commission business, MMDC program updates, and any consideration of applications to MMDC’s revolving loan program, if those applications meet the threshold for review from MMDC’s full Commission. Eric Day, Executive Director Mid-Minnesota Development Commission (June 7, 2023) 230470