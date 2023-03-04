Notice of sale-Contents of storage units Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction to be held on the website: www.storagetreasures.com Northside storage: Selling on 3-21-23 San Juanita Robledo of unit D04 contents generally described as follows: miscellaneous, walker. Amber Larsen of unit D34 contents generally described as follows: bikes, workbench, metal, shelving, miscellaneous items. Lara Taylor of unit E01 contents generally described as follows: totes Jennifer Knutson of unit E04 contents generally described as follows: miscellaneous furniture, cooler, vacuum, clothing, miscellaneous items. Southside Storage: Selling on 3-21-23 Brandon Weber of unit B28 contents generally described as follows: Baby supplies, Toys. Christina Velez of unit C15 contents generally described as follows: Grill, Stool. Westside Storage Willmar: Selling on 3-22-23 Felicia Rodriguez of unit A06 contents generally described as follows: Furniture, miscellaneous household, home decor, miscellaneous boxes, Toys. Elaine Cloutier of unit A22 contents generally described as follows: Toys, furniture, speaker, boxes, Amanda Beecroft of unit B09 contents generally described as follows: Furniture, lamp, vacuum, bicycles, baby items, clothing, miscellaneous household items Joshua Tersch of unit B39 contents generally described as follows: cube units, furniture. Elaine Cloutier of unit B40 contents generally described as follows: Bicycles, Workbench, furniture, outdoor furniture, household Items. George Falcon of unit C18 contents generally described as follows: furniture, home decor, lamps, miscellaneous items Elaine Cloutier of unit C23 contents generally described as follows: Furniture, boxes. Elaine Cloutier of unit C36 contents generally described as follows: Furniture, household items, totes Elaine Cloutier of unit D06 contents generally described as follows: Cooler, furniture, totes and boxes. Elizondo Avaran of unit F03 contents generally described as follows: miscellaneous toys, bags, totes, boxes. Samantha Rudolph of unit F06 contents generally described as follows: bicycle, furniture, microwave, boxes, generator, Toys. Joey Juarez of unit F24 contents generally described as follows: clothing, basket, totes, miscellaneous items. Cody Garvick of unit G25 contents generally described as follows: wheelbarrow, ladders, garden equipment, nipco type heater, miscellaneous items. Scott Bolstad of unit I16 contents generally described as follows: Reddy heater, furniture, nacho cheese dispenser, slushy machine. Cristina Stegeman of unit J18 contents generally described as follows: rolling toolbox, furniture, totes, Sawzall. This sale is subject to the prior satisfaction of the lien of the undersigned and return of the property to the named occupant. Contents can be viewed at www.storagetreasures.com Dated 2-28-2023 Westside Storage, Southside Storage, Northside Storage By: Jim Heidecker (March 4 & 11, 2023) 199672