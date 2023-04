Notice of the Annual Meeting for the Wil

Notice of the Annual Meeting for the Willmar Community Golf Club will be held at The Oaks Restaurant at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday, April 17 @ 7:00p.m. The meeting is open to all shareholders of the Willmar Community Golf Club, Inc. (April 12, 2023) 212158

