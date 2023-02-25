NOTICE The Annual Meeting of Fahlun Town

NOTICE The Annual Meeting of Fahlun Township will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at the Fahlun Town Hall. The election of a supervisor for a three-year term and a treasurer for a two-year term will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Board of Canvass will be held on March 14th, 2023 after elections at 8 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting and election will be held on March 21st, 2023 and will be announced on KWLM Radio. Sarah Leshuk, Clerk Fahlun Township (Feb. 25, 2023) 171853