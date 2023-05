NOTICE TO ATTEND MMUA EVENT BY MUC MEMBE

NOTICE TO ATTEND MMUA EVENT BY MUC MEMBERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that members of the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission will be attending the 2023 MMUA Summer Conference to be held on August 21-23, at the Duluth Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, MN 55802. (May 31, 2023) 229019

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.