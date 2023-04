NOTICE TO ATTEND MRES MTG BY MUC MEMBERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that members of the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission will be attending the 58th Annual MRES Mtg to be held on May 10, 2023, beginning at 10:30 am at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1201 N. West Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104. (April 26, 2023) 216589