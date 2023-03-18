Notice to Holland Township Residents Imp

Notice to Holland Township Residents Important information regarding Property Assessments **This may affect your 2024 property taxes** The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the township of Holland in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, will meet in the Holland Township office, 501 3rd Street, City of Prinsburg, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your Assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your Assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization. Given under my hand this 10th day of March, 2023 Joann Swart Clerk of Holland Township (March 18 & 25, 2023) 203796