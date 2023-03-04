Notice to Willmar Township Residents The annual meeting and election will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the annual meeting will be held on March 21, 2023. The meeting and election will take place in the meeting room in the Municipal Utilities building, 700 Litchfield Ave SW, Willmar, MN. The Willmar Township meeting will be held from 4:00–5:00 pm. Polls for election will be open from 5:00-8:00 pm. Positions open for election will be a Supervisor for a three-year term, a Supervisor for a two-year term and a Treasurer for a two-year term. Krista Krupa Clerk, Willmar Township (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 193435