ORDINANCE NO. 1495 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 3, ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES The City Council of the City of Willmar hereby ordains as follows: Section 1. AMENDMENT OF MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 3-6. Chapter 3, Article I, Section 3-6 of the Willmar Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows (deleted material is crossed out; new material is underlined; sections and subsections not being amended are omitted): Sec. 3-6. Licensing of sale of wine for on-premises consumption. * * * * (d) Baseball on-sale wine and malt liquor license. A person who is the owner of a summer collegiate league baseball team or baseball team competing in a league established by the Minnesota Baseball Association, or a person holding a concessions or management contract with the owner for beverage sales at a ballpark or stadium located within the city for the purposes of summer collegiate league baseball games, town ball games, and any other events at the ballpark or stadium shall be eligible for an on-sale wine and on-sale malt liquor license, provided that under no circumstances may alcohol be sold at a concessions facility located in a complex while a youth amateur athletic event, for persons 18 years of age or younger, is taking place at such complex. * * * * Section 10. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall be effective from and after its adoption and second publication. Passed by the City Council of the City of Willmar this 6th day of February, 2023. ATTEST: Judy Thompson, City Clerk Douglas E. Reese, Mayor VOTE: Absent O’BRIEN __X SHULDES __X DAVIS Absent ASMUS Absent FAGERLIE __X ASK _X BUTTERFIELD __X NELSEN This Ordinance introduced by Council Member: Fagerlie This Ordinance introduced on: January 23, 2023 This Ordinance published on: January 28, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on: February 6, 2023 This Ordinance adopted on: February 6, 2023 This Ordinance published on: February 11, 2023 (Feb. 11, 2023) 193020