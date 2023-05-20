ORDINANCE NO. 1497 AMENDING THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE The City of Willmar does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Zoning Change. The Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map for the City of Willmar are hereby amended to rezone the following property from R4(Medium Density Multi Family Residential) to GB (General Business): 1008 2nd St SE Lot 3 Block 10 GLARUMS SECOND ADDITION 1014 2nd St SE Lot 4 Block 10 GLARUMS SECOND ADDITION 1020 2nd St SE Lot 5 Block 10 GLARUMS SECOND ADDITION 1026 2nd St SE Lot 6 Block 10 GLARUMS SECOND ADDITION 1100 2nd St SE Lot 0 Block 0 N.122.5’, OF S.943.85’, OF E.143’, OF W.326’, OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4 1104 2nd St SE Lot 0 Block 0 N.122.5’, OF S.821.35’, OF E.143’, OF W.326’, OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4 1108 2nd St SE Lot 0 Block 0 N.122.5’, OF S.698.85’, OF E.143’, OF W.326’. OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4 1112 2nd St SE Lot 0 Block 0 N.122.5’, OF S.576.35’, OF E.143’ OF W.326’ OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4 1116 2nd St SE Lot 0 Block 0 ALL OF THE E.178’ OF THE W 361’ OF THE N 210’ OF S 453.85’ OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4, SUB. 1124 2nd St SE Lot 0 Block 0 THE E 178’ OF W 361’ OF THE S 243.85’ OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4. 1017 1st St SE Lot 0 Block 10 GLARUMS SECOND ADDITION ALL OF LOT 7, LOT 8 EXC THE W 7’ THEREOF & LOT 9 EXC THE W 6’ THEREOF. SECTION 2. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective from and after its adoption and second publication. This Ordinance introduced by Council Member: Fagerlie This Ordinance was introduced on: May 1, 2023 This Ordinance published on: May 6, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on: May 15, 2023 This Ordinance adopted on: May 15, 2023 This Ordinance published on: May 20, 2023 (May 20, 2023) 225009