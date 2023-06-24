ORDINANCE NO. 1499 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZ

ORDINANCE NO. 1499 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY TO CHAW’S ASIAN MARKET , LLC The City Council of the City of Willmar hereby ordains as follows: Section 1. AUTHORIZATION OF SALE. Finding it to be in the best interests of the City of Willmar, the Willmar City Council hereby authorizes the sale and conveyance of real property legally defined as Legal Description for Parcel Nos. 95-003-3820 and 95-003-3830: Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, except the westerly 22 feet of Lot 9 measured to a line parallel with the west line of said Lot 9, all in Block 34 of the Original Town of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. Legal Description for Parcel Nos. 95-003-3840 and 95-003-3860: The Westerly 22 feet of Lot 9 measured to a line parallel with the West line of said Lot 9 and all of Lots 10, 11 and 12 of Block 34 of the Original Plat of the Town (now City) of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. To Chaw’s Asian Market, LLC by quit claim deed pursuant to the terms and conditions of sale set forth in a certain Purchase Agreement between the City and Chaw’s Asian Market, LLC. Section 2. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect after its adoption and second publication. Passed by the City Council of the City of Willmar this 20th day of June, 2023. ATTEST: /s/ Judy Thompson Judy Thompson, City Clerk /s/ Douglas E. Reese Douglas E Reese, Mayor VOTE:Absent ASK X ASMUS X BUTTERFIELD X DAVIS X FAGERLIE X NELSEN X O’BRIEN X SHULDES This Ordinance introduced by Council Member: Asmus This Ordinance introduced on: June 5, 2023 This Ordinance published on: June 10, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on: June 20, 2023 This Ordinance adopted on: June 20, 2023 This Ordinance published on: June 24, 2023 (June 24, 2023) 236495