ORDINANCE NO. 1503 AMENDING THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE The City of Willmar does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Zoning Change. The Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map for the City of Willmar are hereby amended to rezone the following property from AG(Agriculture) to LB (Limited Business): Description Sect Twp Range Lot Block 14 119 35 0 0 THAT PART OF THE S1/2 OF SE1/4 DESC AS FLWS: COMM AT SE COR OF SD SEC, TH N 500’ TO SE COR OF LOT 2, BLK 1 OF GESCH YMCA ADDN, TH W 1004.65’ TO PT OF BEG OF TRACT HEREIN DESC, TH CONT W 15.35’ TO SW COR OF SD LOT 2, TH N 200.2’, TH W 363.89’, TH N 54’ TO S LINE OF PLAT OF PERKINS FIFTH ADDN, TH W 100’ TO E LINE OF CITY OF WILL- MAR 12TH ST SE ROW PLAT, TH S 754.03’ ALONG LAST SD LINE TO S LINE OF SD SEC, TH E 478.61’ TO A PT BRG S FROM PT OF BEG, TH N 499.84’ TO PT OF BEG. SECTION 2. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective from and after its adoption and second publication. This Ordinance introduced by Council Member Asmus This Ordinance was introduced on: July 3, 2023 This Ordinance published on: July 8, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on: July 17, 2023 This Ordinance adopted on: July 17, 2023 This Ordinance published on: July 22, 2023 (July 22, 2023) 242584