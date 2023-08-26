ORDINANCE NO. 1508 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AND ENACTING A NEW CODE FOR THE CITY OF WILLMAR, MINNESOTA; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES NOT INCLUDED THEREIN; PROVIDING A PENALTY FOR THE VIOLATION THEREOF; PROVIDING FOR THE MANNER OF AMENDING SUCH CODE; AND PROVIDING WHEN SUCH CODE AND THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE. The City Council of the City of Willmar hereby ordains as follows: Section 1. The Code entitled the “Code of Ordinances of the City of Willmar, Minnesota,” published by Municode, consisting of chapters 1 through 17, each inclusive, is adopted. Section 2. All ordinances of a general and permanent nature enacted on or before February 6, 2023, and not included in the Code or recognized and continued in force by reference therein, are repealed. Section 3. The repeal provided for in section 2 hereof shall not be construed to revive any ordinance or part thereof that has been repealed by a subsequent ordinance that is repealed by this ordinance. Section 4. Unless another penalty is expressly provided, every person convicted of a violation of any provision of the Code or any ordinance, rule or regulation adopted or issued in pursuance thereof shall be punished by a fine up to the maximum amount permitted or required by state law. Each act of violation and each day upon which any such violation shall continue or occur shall constitute a separate offense. The penalty provided by this section, unless another penalty is expressly provided, shall apply to the amendment of any Code section, whether or not such penalty is reenacted in the amendatory ordinance. In addition to the penalty prescribed above, the city council may pursue other remedies such as abatement of nuisances, injunctive relief and revocation of licenses or permits. Section 5. Additions or amendments to the Code when passed in such form as to indicate the intention of the city council to make the same a part of the Code shall be deemed to be incorporated in the Code, so that reference to the Code includes the additions and amendments. Section 6. Ordinances adopted after February 6, 2023, that amend or refer to ordinances that have been codified in the Code shall be construed as if they amend or refer to like provisions of the Code. Section 9. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall be effective from and after its adoption and second publication. Passed by the City Council of the City of Willmar this 21st day of August, 2023. ATTEST: /s/ Judy R. Thompson City Clerk /s/ Douglas E. Reese , Mayor VOTE: _X SHULDES X O’BRIEN X DAVIS X ASMUS X FAGERLIE X ASK X BUTTERFIELD X NELSEN This Ordinance introduced by Council Member: Fagerlie This Ordinance introduced on: August 7, 2023 This Ordinance published on: August 12, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on: August 21, 2023 This Ordinance adopted on: August 21, 2023 This Ordinance published on: August 26, 2023 (Aug. 26, 2023) 252837