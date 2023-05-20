ORDINANCE NO. _____ AN ORDINANCE AUTHORI

ORDINANCE NO. _____ AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY TO MB RAIL SUBSIDIARY The City Council of the City of Willmar hereby ordains as follows: Section 1. AUTHORIZATION OF SALE. Finding it to be in the best interests of the City of Willmar, the Willmar City Council hereby authorizes the sale and conveyance of real property owned by the City consisting of 145 acres located on multiple parcels at the former airport west of the City’s industrial park and east of the BNSF Railway “Wye” track, as legally defined on Exhibit A hereto, to a subsidiary LLC to be formed by MB Rail by quit claim deed pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Commercial Property Purchase Agreement to be entered into between the City and such subsidiary LLC. Section 2. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect after its adoption and second publication. Passed by the City Council of the City of Willmar this ___ day of ____________, 2023. ATTEST: ________________________ Judy Thompson, City Clerk ________________________ Douglas E. Reese, Mayor VOTE: ____ ASK ____ ASMUS ____ BUTTERFIELD ____ DAVIS ____ FAGERLIE ____ NELSEN ____ O’BRIEN ____ SHULDES This Ordinance introduced by Council Member: Asmus This Ordinance introduced on: May 15, 2023 This Ordinance published on: May 20, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on:________________________ This Ordinance adopted on: ________________________ This Ordinance published on: ________________________ (May 20, 2023) 225365