PUBLIC NOTICE: An aeration system will be installed on the North side of Nest Lake at North Shores Estates on the East end of their common dock. Aeration will begin March 1st, 2023 through April 1st, 2023. Location: 6231 150th Ave NE, Spicer, MN 56288 45°15’57.28” N 94°57’25.89” W (Feb. 11 & 25, 2022) 110592

