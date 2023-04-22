PUBLIC NOTICE DOVRE TOWNSHIP KANDIYOHI C

PUBLIC NOTICE DOVRE TOWNSHIP KANDIYOHI COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA Adoption of Ordinance No. _____ A RIGHT-OF-WAY MANAGEMENT ORDINANCE The Board of Supervisors for the Town of Dovre, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, now hereby ordains that on the 3rd day of April, 2023, the Dovre Township Board of Supervisors adopted the above Ordinance. Due to the lengthy content, a brief Summary follows: An ordinance to administer and regulate the public right-of-way in the public interest, and to provide for the issuance and regulation of right-of-way permits, pursuant to the powers granted under Minnesota Statutes and Minnesota Rules. The “Right-Of-Way Management Ordinance” shall take effect and be in full force immediately following its adoption and upon publication of this summary. A copy of the Ordinance can be viewed by contacting the Town Clerk, at: Pat Jacobs, 2196 66th Street NE, Willmar, MN 56201, 320-262-9842, patstadtherjacobs@gmail.com. An additional copy of the Ordinance will also be on file at the local public library and County Law Library. /s/ Sherry Jean Larson, Chairperson Dovre Township ATTEST: /s/ Pat Jacobs Clerk, Dovre Township (April 22, 2023) 214493