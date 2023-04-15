PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN tha

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Willmar will hold its Annual Storm Water Meeting during the City Council meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023, beginning at 6:31 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Service Building Board Room. The purpose of this meeting will be to give an update on the status of compliance with the MS4 permit conditions and the implementation of the Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program. The Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program can be viewed at City Hall, 333 SW 6 th St., Willmar, Minnesota or online at www.willmarmn.gov . The public can submit oral or written comments before or at the time of the public hearing. (April 15, 2023) 213296