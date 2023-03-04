PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 24, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $24,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Michael P Harlow and Amanda Harlow, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for Fremont Investment and Loan TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1001944-5000161125-1 SERVICER: Planet Home Lending, LLC LENDER: Fremont Investment and Loan DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Kandiyohi County Minnesota, Recorder, on August 15, 2005, as Document No. 531861. ASSIGNED TO: Bank of America, National Association as Successor by Merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for the registered holders of GSAMP Trust 2005-HE6, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-HE6 by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 11/09/2009 and recorded on 11/24/2009 as Document No. 577561. ARCPE 1 LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/22/2022 and recorded on 10/07/2022 as Document No. 690774. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 of Block `A` of Polman Addition to New London Station now City New London, Kadiyohi County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 412 BRIAR ST SE, NEW LONDON, MN 56273 PROPERTY I.D: 60-250-0050 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Fifty Thousand Eleven and 30/100 ($50,011.30) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on April 18, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, 2201 23rd St. NE, Wilmar MN 56201 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 18, 2023, or the next business day if October 18, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: February 25, 2023 ARCPE 1 LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00113-1 A-4774845 02/25/2023, 03/04/2023, 03/11/2023, 03/18/2023, 03/25/2023, 04/01/2023 (Feb. 25; March 4, 11, 18 & 25; April 1, 2023) 196744