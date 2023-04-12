Public Notice of Environmental Review Th

Public Notice of Environmental Review The City of Atwater’s engineering consultant, Bolton & Menk, Inc., is preparing an environmental review for a potential project for watermain improvements. The project is intended to improve distribution and flow throughout the entire system. Valves and hydrants would also be replaced to help prevent increased operation and maintenance costs and deterioration. Sanitary sewer and roadway improvements will be done at the same time. If the project is constructed, the City intends to seek a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan. The loan will be jointly administered by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority. Public comments and concerns about the potential historic, archeological, and environmental impact associated with this project should be submitted in writing at funding2@bolton-menk.com by end of the day May 12, 2023. (April 12, 2023) 212150