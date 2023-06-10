Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on June 5, 2023, a public hearing will be held on June 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Municipal Utilities Auditorium located at 700 Litchfield Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota. ORDINANCE NO. AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY TO CHAW’S ASIAN MARKET, LLC The City Council of the City of Willmar hereby ordains as follows: Section 1. AUTHORIZATION OF SALE. Finding it to be in the best interests of the City of Willmar, the Willmar City Council hereby authorizes the sale and conveyance of real property legally defined as Legal Description for Parcel Nos. 95-003-3820 and 95-003-3830: Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, except the westerly 22 feet of Lot 9 measured to a line parallel with the west line of said Lot 9, all in Block 34 of the Original Town of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. Legal Description for Parcel Nos. 95-003-3840 and 95-003-3860: The Westerly 22 feet of Lot 9 measured to a line parallel with the West line of said Lot 9 and all of Lots 10, 11 and 12 of Block 34 of the Original Plat of the Town (now City) of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. To Chaw’s Asian Market, LLC by quit claim deed pursuant to the terms and conditions of sale set forth in a certain Purchase Agreement between the City and Chaw’s Asian Market, LLC. Section 2. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect after its adoption and second publication. Passed by the City Council of the City of Willmar this 20th day of June, 2023. ATTEST: __________________________ Judy Thompson, City Clerk __________________________ Doug E Reese, Mayor VOTE: ___ ASK ___ ASMUS ___ BUTTERFIELD ___ DAVIS ___ FAGERLIE ___ NELSEN ___ O’BRIEN ___ SHULDES This Ordinance introduced by Council Member: Asmus This Ordinance introduced on: June 5, 2023 This Ordinance published on: June 10, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on: _________ This Ordinance adopted on: ________________ This Ordinance published on: ______________ (June 10, 2023) 231900