Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on June 5, 2023, a public hearing will be held on June 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Municipal Utilities Auditorium located at 700 Litchfield Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota. SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. ___ AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING SECTION 6 TO CREATE SECTION 6.R Summary: Ordinance No. ___ authorizes amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by creating a new General Business 2 (GB2) zoning district and associated permitted and conditional uses and lot area, width and setback requirements within such district. The complete text of Ordinance No. ___ may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (June 10, 2023) 232090