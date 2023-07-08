Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on June 20, 2023, a public hearing will be held on July 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Board Room, Health and Human Services Building located at 2200 23rd Street NE, Willmar, Minnesota. SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. ___ AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING SECTION 6 TO CREATE A NEW SECTION 6.S, CREATING A NEW INDUSTRIAL-3 (I-3) ZONING DISTRICT Summary: Ordinance No. ___ amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by creating a new Industrial – 3 (I-3) zoning district and associated permitted and conditional uses and lot area, width and setback requirements within such district. The complete text of Ordinance No. ___ may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (July 8, 2023) 239200