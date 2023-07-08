Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on June 20, 2023, a public hearing will be held on July 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Board Room, Health and Human Services Building located at 2200 23rd Street NE, Willmar, Minnesota. SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. ___ AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM AGRICULTURE (AG) TO INDUSTRIAL-3 (I-3) Summary: Ordinance No. ___ amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by amending the official zoning map to rezone certain property on the western boundary of the City located west and southwest of the City’s industrial park as more particularly described in the ordinance from the Agriculture (AG) district to the newly created Industrial-3 (I-3) district. The complete text of Ordinance No. ___ may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (July 8, 2023) 239201