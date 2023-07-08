Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on July 3, 2023, a public hearing will be held on July 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Board Room at the Health and Human Services Building located at 2200 23rd Street NE, Willmar, Minnesota. ORDINANCE NO. AMENDING THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE The City of Willmar does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Zoning Change. The Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map for the City of Willmar are hereby amended to rezone the following property from AG(Agriculture) to LB (Limited Business): Description Sect Twp RangeLot Block 14 119 35 0 0 THAT PART OF THE S1/2 OF SE1/4 DESC AS FLWS: COMM AT SE COR OF SD SEC, TH N 500’ TO SE COR OF LOT 2, BLK 1 OF GESCH YMCA ADDN, TH W 1004.65’ TO PT OF BEG OF TRACT HEREIN DESC, TH CONT W 15.35’ TO SW COR OF SD LOT 2, TH N 200.2’, TH W 363.89’, TH N 54’ TO S LINE OF PLAT OF PERKINS FIFTH ADDN, TH W 100’ TO E LINE OF CITY OF WILL- MAR 12TH ST SE ROW PLAT, TH S 754.03’ ALONG LAST SD LINE TO S LINE OF SD SEC, TH E 478.61’ TO A PT BRG S FROM PT OF BEG, TH N 499.84’ TO PT OF BEG. SECTION 2. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective from and after its adoption and second publication. This Ordinance introduced by Council Member Asmus This Ordinance was introduced on: July 3, 2023 This Ordinance published on: July 8, 2023 This Ordinance given a hearing on: This Ordinance adopted on: This Ordinance published on: (July 8, 2023) 239515