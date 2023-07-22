Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on July 17, 2023, a public hearing will be held on August 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Auditorium at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Building located at 700 Litchfield Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota. SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. ___ AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 8, LICENSES, PERMITS AND BUSINESS REGULATIONS Summary: Ordinance No. ___ makes several amendments in Chapter 8 of the Willmar Municipal Code, regulating Tetrahydrocannabinol Products, by amending sections of the Municipal Code to bring the ordinance in compliance with state statute following the enactment by the Minnesota Legislature of 2023 Session Laws, Chapter 63, Article 7, which amended Minnesota Statutes, Section 151.72, including changes in the law transferring product and testing standards authority to the Minnesota Department of Health; permitting the sale of THC products at exclusive liquor stores; clarifying age verification procedures; requiring certain storage of THC products at retail locations; and addressing certain violations and prosecution. The complete text of Ordinance No. ___ may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6 th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (July 22, 2023) 242571