Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on August 7, 2023, a public hearing will be held on August 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Board Room at the Health and Human Services Building located at 2200 23rd Street NE, Willmar, Minnesota. SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. ___ AN INTERIM ORDINANCE TEMPORARILY PROHIBITING THE OPERATION OF CANNABIS BUSINESSES IN THE CITY OF WILLMAR UNTIL JANUARY 1, 2025, AND ESTABLISHING A STUDY PERIOD PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 342.13(e) Summary: Ordinance No. ___ as adopted by the Willmar City Council on ___________, 2023, as authorized by Minn. Stat. § 342.13(e). This Ordinance prohibits the operation of cannabis businesses in the City of Willmar until January 1, 2025, unless sooner repealed, in order that the City of Willmar may study the regulation and operation of such businesses and establish reasonable restrictions and/or regulations on the same consistent with Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 342. Until January 1, 2025, no business, person or entity shall operate a cannabis business within the City of Willmar. The complete text of Ordinance No. ___ may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 12, 2023) 248697