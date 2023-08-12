Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on August 7, 2023, a public hearing will be held on August 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Board Room at the Health and Human Services Building located at 2200 23rd Street NE, Willmar, Minnesota. SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. ___ AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 10, OFFENSES AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS AND WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 11, REGULATIONS FOR USE OF PARKS BY PROHIBITING THE PUBLIC USE OF CANNABIS AND CERTAIN HEMP PRODUCTS Summary: Ordinance No. ___ as adopted by the Willmar City Council on ___________, 2023, amends the City’s Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions under Chapter 10 and the City’s Regulations for Use of Parks under Chapter 11 by prohibiting the use of cannabis and certain hemp products in a public place within the City of Willmar. The complete text of Ordinance No. ___ may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 12, 2023) 248700